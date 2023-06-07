Is Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.43 changing hands around $0.85 or 15.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.16B. GETYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -489.11% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 46.81% up since then. When we look at Getty Images Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.53 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 15.14% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.77%, with the 5-day performance at 37.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 1.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Getty Images Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 14.73% over the past 6 months, a 750.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc. will fall -86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $235.64 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Getty Images Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $239.51 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $233.3 million and $230.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Getty Images Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 150.00%.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.08% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares while 43.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.32%. There are 43.73% institutions holding the Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 20.27% of the shares, roughly 80.5 million GETY shares worth $516.8 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.86% or 78.85 million shares worth $506.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 22850.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.