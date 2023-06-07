Is Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 4.56 million Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $25.18 changed hands at $0.57 or 2.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25B. FL’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.53% off its 52-week high of $47.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.85, which suggests the last value was 5.28% up since then. When we look at Foot Locker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Analysts gave the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended FL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.98 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is -38.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FL’s forecast low is $22.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foot Locker Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.11% over the past 6 months, a -57.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foot Locker Inc. will fall -96.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.88 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Foot Locker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.06 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Foot Locker Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.94% per year.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 17 and August 21. The 6.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders