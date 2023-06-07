Is Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 31.73 million Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $114.23 changed hands at $2.0 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.80B. FISV’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.14% off its 52-week high of $122.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.03, which suggests the last value was 23.81% up since then. When we look at Fiserv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 116.07 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -5.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiserv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.32% over the past 6 months, a 13.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiserv Inc. will rise 14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.53 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Fiserv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.23 billion and $4.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Fiserv Inc. earnings to increase by 96.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.13% per year.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Fiserv Inc. shares while 93.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 93.22% institutions holding the Fiserv Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 54.87 million FISV shares worth $6.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 50.93 million shares worth $5.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.19 million shares estimated at $2.34 billion under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 17.38 million shares worth around $1.76 billion.