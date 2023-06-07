Is Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 9.1 million Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at $1.06 or 49.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.37M. BMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.69% off its 52-week high of $8.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 57.76% up since then. When we look at Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.55K.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Instantly BMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 49.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.78%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) is 109.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Beamr Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by -31.10%.

BMR Dividends

Beamr Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.93% of Beamr Imaging Ltd. shares while 8.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.77%. There are 8.34% institutions holding the Beamr Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Sheets Smith Wealth Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 BMR shares worth $80500.0.