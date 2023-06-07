Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)â€™s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.52. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $40.43 changed hands at -$2.9 or -6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.38B. IONSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.75% off its 52-week high of $48.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.69, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IONS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Instantly IONS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.40 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -6.69% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.04%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is 14.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IONSâ€™s forecast low is $26.00 with $88.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -117.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 3.72% over the past 6 months, a -86.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -20.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -197.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $141.65 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $140.84 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134 million and $159.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -837.70%.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 93.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.92%. There are 93.22% institutions holding the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million IONS shares worth $867.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 13.98 million shares worth $565.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 6.94 million shares estimated at $280.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $171.09 million.