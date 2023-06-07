Investors Could Make -1325.0% On DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.18 million DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $332.59M. DOYU’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.85% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 13.46% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.28K.

Analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DOYU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0550 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.71%, with the 5-day performance at 6.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -6.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOYU’s forecast low is $6.33 with $14.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1325.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -508.65% for it to hit the projected low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.81 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $187.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $254.72 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2023 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 86.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares while 19.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.38%. There are 19.62% institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 12.87 million DOYU shares worth $15.31 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 7.96 million shares worth $9.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $3.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $3.42 million.