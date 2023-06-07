Investor Confidence Declines As Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Shares Lose -$0.24

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.14 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.04B. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.65% off its 52-week high of $44.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.60, which suggests the last value was 14.08% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 23 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.16 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.30%, with the 5-day performance at 8.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -3.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.16% over the past 6 months, a 98.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will rise 97.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $649.39 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $663.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $592.38 million and $610.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 80.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.74%. There are 80.15% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 20.58 million TDOC shares worth $533.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 16.05 million shares worth $415.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.35 million shares estimated at $319.95 million under it, the former controlled 7.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $104.91 million.