Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $12.25 changed hands at $0.43 or 3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. HLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.2% off its 52-week high of $30.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.14, which suggests the last value was 9.06% up since then. When we look at Herbalife Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.44 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.67%, with the 5-day performance at 4.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is -12.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.65 days.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Herbalife Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.75% over the past 6 months, a -33.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -23.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Herbalife Ltd. will fall -28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Herbalife Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.39 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Herbalife Ltd. earnings to decrease by -21.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.50% per year.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Herbalife Ltd. shares while 107.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.30%. There are 107.92% institutions holding the Herbalife Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.44% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million HLF shares worth $198.07 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 10.85 million shares worth $174.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $44.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $37.52 million.