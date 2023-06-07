Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Shares Are Down -66.34% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.74M. HLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1808.7% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Heliogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heliogen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2645 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.34%, with the 5-day performance at -7.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -17.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLGN’s forecast low is $0.29 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1204.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heliogen Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 190.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Heliogen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 million and $3.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Heliogen Inc. earnings to increase by 0.10%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.37% of Heliogen Inc. shares while 40.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.68%. There are 40.44% institutions holding the Heliogen Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 23.95 million HLGN shares worth $5.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 7.01 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.8 million shares estimated at $4.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $3.4 million.