GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Shares Inclined By 0.03% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 3.04 million GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.58M. GTBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -996.67% off its 52-week high of $3.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at GT Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.06K.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Instantly GTBP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5370 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.13%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GT Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.52% over the past 6 months, a 46.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.10%. The 2023 estimates are for GT Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.98% of GT Biopharma Inc. shares while 17.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.38%. There are 17.28% institutions holding the GT Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million GTBP shares worth $1.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 1.13 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.24 million.