GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.91 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $233.10M. GCTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -797.25% off its 52-week high of $62.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 40.09% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.40K.

Analysts gave the GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GigaCloud Technology Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.49 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.44%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 31.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GCTâ€™s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -276.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -276.27% for it to hit the projected low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for GigaCloud Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 61.70%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.32% of GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares while 25.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.95%. There are 25.25% institutions holding the GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 45667.0 GCT shares worth $0.32 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 37752.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 17953.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.