GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 4.63 million GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.27 changing hands around $0.58 or 2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.36B. GME’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.91% off its 52-week high of $47.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.41, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.55 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.89%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 23.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -90.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $6.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 20.85% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 74.28% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.13% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise 76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.70%. The 2023 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 21.60%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 07.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.54% of GameStop Corp. shares while 28.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.39%. There are 28.20% institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 25.07 million GME shares worth $637.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 22.12 million shares worth $562.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $200.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 7.87 million shares worth around $200.09 million.