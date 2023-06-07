Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 8.54 million Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.09 or 7.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74M. FRGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2461.79% off its 52-week high of $31.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 8.94% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.16K.

Analysts gave the Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -33.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRGT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -631.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -631.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.89 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Freight Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 78.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 08 and June 13.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares while 4.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.75%. There are 4.63% institutions holding the Freight Technologies Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 18279.0 FRGT shares worth $28515.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 2782.0 shares worth $4339.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.