Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 75.13% Incline

In the latest trading session, 85.52 million Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.38 changing hands around $1.45 or 75.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.60M. FARM’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.07% off its 52-week high of $6.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 48.22% up since then. When we look at Farmer Bros. Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.49K.

Analysts gave the Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FARM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Farmer Bros. Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) trade information

Instantly FARM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 89.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.6700 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 75.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.68%, with the 5-day performance at 89.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is 26.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FARM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Farmer Bros. Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.47% over the past 6 months, a -157.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Farmer Bros. Co. will fall -185.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $122.99 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Farmer Bros. Co. earnings to increase by 62.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 04.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.42% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares while 62.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.19%. There are 62.18% institutions holding the Farmer Bros. Co. stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million FARM shares worth $6.06 million.

JCP Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 0.99 million shares worth $3.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Tocqueville Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $2.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tocqueville Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $1.7 million.