EPD Stock: More Upside For Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)?

In the last trading session, 3.81 million Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $25.99 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.93B. EPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.23% off its 52-week high of $28.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.90, which suggests the last value was 11.89% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.09 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.59% over the past 6 months, a 3.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will fall -1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.81 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $13.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.06 billion and $14.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 18.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.90% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 7.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 7.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.72% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 26.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.59%. There are 26.64% institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock share, with Marquard & Bahls Ag the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 36.95 million EPD shares worth $956.93 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 32.32 million shares worth $837.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 25.88 million shares estimated at $642.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 16.97 million shares worth around $434.42 million.