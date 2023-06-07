Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EXK Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.23 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.77M. EXK’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.87% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.32 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 2.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -22.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXK’s forecast low is $4.11 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.92% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endeavour Silver Corp. will rise 142.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.69 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $56.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.78 million and $39.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -59.10%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 30.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.52%. There are 30.31% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 21.67 million EXK shares worth $84.07 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 5.45 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 11.13 million shares estimated at $43.18 million under it, the former controlled 5.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $32.87 million.