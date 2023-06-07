Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 5.74 million Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $37.64 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.78B. DAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.17% off its 52-week high of $40.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.20, which suggests the last value was 27.74% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.58 million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.67 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 10.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $38.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.40% over the past 6 months, a 68.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines Inc. will rise 46.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.3 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $14.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.31 billion and $12.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings to increase by 370.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.27% per year.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders