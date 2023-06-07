CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.6 million CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.80 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.48M. CXAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.97% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 89.75% up since then. When we look at CXApp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.60 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.18%, with the 5-day performance at 5.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 12.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for CXApp Inc. earnings to increase by 60.80%.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of CXApp Inc. shares while 14.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.43%. There are 14.40% institutions holding the CXApp Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 29940.0 CXAI shares worth $54191.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 10184.0 shares worth $18433.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 28603.0 shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares.