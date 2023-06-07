Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.41 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.98 changed hands at $0.32 or 2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.70B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.79% off its 52-week high of $21.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.51, which suggests the last value was 34.23% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.29 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.69 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.63%, with the 5-day performance at 3.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -8.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.59% over the past 6 months, a 600.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupang Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.69 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.04 billion and $5.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 95.20%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Coupang Inc. shares while 79.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.44%. There are 79.77% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 26.57% of the shares, roughly 426.16 million CPNG shares worth $6.82 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 123.37 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 37.27 million shares estimated at $596.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 24.31 million shares worth around $388.98 million.