Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at $0.15 or 13.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.89M. CGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.83% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 59.84% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.66K.

Analysts gave the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CGEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compugen Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 13.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.45%, with the 5-day performance at 19.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 101.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGEN’s forecast low is $0.50 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -923.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compugen Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.48% over the past 6 months, a -2.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compugen Ltd. will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.30% up from the last financial year.

4 analysts are of the opinion that Compugen Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.87 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Compugen Ltd. earnings to increase by 4.20%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.56% of Compugen Ltd. shares while 17.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.18%. There are 17.17% institutions holding the Compugen Ltd. stock share, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million CGEN shares worth $1.41 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 1.29 million shares worth $0.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.61 million.