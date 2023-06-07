Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.15 million Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $75.57 changed hands at -$0.68 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.74B. CL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.9% off its 52-week high of $83.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.84, which suggests the last value was 10.23% up since then. When we look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.24 million.

Analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended CL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information

Instantly CL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 77.00 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is -6.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CL’s forecast low is $67.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Colgate-Palmolive Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.33% over the past 6 months, a 5.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colgate-Palmolive Company will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.7 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Colgate-Palmolive Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.48 billion and $4.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Colgate-Palmolive Company earnings to decrease by -16.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders