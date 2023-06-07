Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE: CAT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $231.74 changing hands around $5.06 or 2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.77B. CAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.8% off its 52-week high of $266.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $160.60, which suggests the last value was 30.7% up since then. When we look at Caterpillar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analysts gave the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CAT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Caterpillar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.56.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 232.07 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.26%, with the 5-day performance at 12.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is 7.89% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $246.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAT’s forecast low is $180.00 with $345.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caterpillar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.36% over the past 6 months, a 27.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caterpillar Inc. will rise 43.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.57 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Caterpillar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $15.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.25 billion and $14.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Caterpillar Inc. earnings to increase by 7.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.87% per year.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 12.03 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.