Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33M. BBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -885.0% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Bone Biologics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.88K.

Analysts gave the Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bone Biologics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.63%, with the 5-day performance at 21.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 3.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBLG’s forecast low is $2.25 with $6.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3275.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1025.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bone Biologics Corporation will fall -100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Bone Biologics Corporation earnings to increase by 63.40%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.14% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares while 18.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.59%. There are 18.31% institutions holding the Bone Biologics Corporation stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.98% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million BBLG shares worth $0.39 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 5900.0 shares estimated at $1738.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.