BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.19 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.73% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 38.92% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Analysts gave the BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.49 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.20%, with the 5-day performance at -2.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 4.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.93% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.23% over the past 6 months, a 27.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2023 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to increase by 61.10%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 21 and June 26.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 9.44 million shares worth $40.13 million as of Jan 30, 2023.