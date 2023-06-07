B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Stock Forecast For 2023: $7.11 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 2.11 million B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.82 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.96B. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.18% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 26.44% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 million.

Analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.92 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.00%, with the 5-day performance at 3.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -6.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $7.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.26% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.05% over the past 6 months, a 36.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for B2Gold Corp. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $465.31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that B2Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $506.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $381.99 million and $392.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.49%. The 2023 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 57.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.49%. There are 57.96% institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 120.02 million BTG shares worth $472.87 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 88.04 million shares worth $346.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 62.94 million shares estimated at $248.0 million under it, the former controlled 4.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 3.33% of the shares, roughly 42.98 million shares worth around $145.72 million.