AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.35M. AVRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.06% off its 52-week high of $1.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 48.62% up since then. When we look at AVROBIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVRO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AVROBIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.90%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 55.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVRO’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -450.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AVROBIO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.99% over the past 6 months, a 33.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AVROBIO Inc. will rise 73.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2023 estimates are for AVROBIO Inc. earnings to increase by 12.90%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders