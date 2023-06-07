ASAI Stock Forecast 2023: Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Is Weak With A -96.49% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.81 changed hands at $1.49 or 13.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.27B. ASAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.78% off its 52-week high of $20.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.44, which suggests the last value was 18.5% up since then. When we look at Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 691.35K.

Analysts gave the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ASAI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Instantly ASAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.97 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 13.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.04%, with the 5-day performance at 15.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is 20.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAI’s forecast low is $13.56 with $25.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.05% over the past 6 months, a -11.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.70% up from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. earnings to decrease by -24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.07% per year.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares while 4.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%. There are 4.49% institutions holding the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stock share, with Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million ASAI shares worth $98.94 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 3.97 million shares worth $61.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $7.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $7.17 million.