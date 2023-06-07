Are Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at -$0.27 or -8.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $425.14M. ERAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.46% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the last value was 17.82% up since then. When we look at Erasca Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.52K.

Analysts gave the Erasca Inc. (ERAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ERAS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Erasca Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.38 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -8.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.70%, with the 5-day performance at 15.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERAS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -494.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Erasca Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.18% over the past 6 months, a -12.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Erasca Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Erasca Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.40%.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.75% of Erasca Inc. shares while 65.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.86%. There are 65.62% institutions holding the Erasca Inc. stock share, with Arch Venture Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.33% of the shares, roughly 11.06 million ERAS shares worth $33.28 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.17% or 10.81 million shares worth $32.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.43 million shares estimated at $8.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $7.89 million.