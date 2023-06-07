Are 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $4.58 changed hands at $0.28 or 6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $346.02M. TWOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.12% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.37, which suggests the last value was 26.42% up since then. When we look at 2U Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the 2U Inc. (TWOU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TWOU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 2U Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2U, Inc.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.62 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.95%, with the 5-day performance at 15.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 30.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWOU’s forecast low is $6.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -314.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.0% for it to hit the projected low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2U Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.42% over the past 6 months, a 292.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.40%. The 2023 estimates are for 2U Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of 2U Inc. shares while 94.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.26%. There are 94.54% institutions holding the 2U Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.60% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million TWOU shares worth $63.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 7.34 million shares worth $50.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.45 million shares estimated at $44.16 million under it, the former controlled 8.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $14.83 million.