Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.25. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $55.29 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.57B. BUDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -21.34% off its 52-week high of $67.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.51, which suggests the last value was 19.5% up since then. When we look at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NVâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BUD as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NVâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) trade information

Instantly BUD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.57 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.66% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is -14.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BUDâ€™s forecast low is $64.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -44.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -6.99% over the past 6 months, a -0.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will fall -1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.57 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NVâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16.08 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.79 billion and $15.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings to increase by 27.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 6.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.19%. There are 6.19% institutions holding the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 25.3 million BUD shares worth $1.69 billion.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 10.38 million shares worth $692.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund. With 17.64 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $257.44 million.