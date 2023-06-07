Analyzing Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.44M. SPIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.67% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Spire Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.99K.

Analysts gave the Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spire Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8575 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is 19.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPIR’s forecast low is $0.55 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -433.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spire Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.59% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spire Global Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.36 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Spire Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $27.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.39 million and $20.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Spire Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -153.70%.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.08% of Spire Global Inc. shares while 35.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.61%. There are 35.65% institutions holding the Spire Global Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million SPIR shares worth $5.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.36% or 6.36 million shares worth $4.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $2.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $2.08 million.