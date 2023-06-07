An Overview of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.52 million Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $26.78 changed hands at $1.29 or 5.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.41B. FITB’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.63% off its 52-week high of $40.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.11, which suggests the last value was 17.44% up since then. When we look at Fifth Third Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 million.

Analysts gave the Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended FITB as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Instantly FITB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.92 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.38%, with the 5-day performance at 5.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 7.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FITB’s forecast low is $27.10 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fifth Third Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.03% over the past 6 months, a 3.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp will rise 17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $2.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Fifth Third Bancorp earnings to decrease by -10.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.84% per year.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 20. The 4.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 83.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.57%. There are 83.15% institutions holding the Fifth Third Bancorp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.80% of the shares, roughly 87.12 million FITB shares worth $2.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 58.77 million shares worth $1.57 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 20.86 million shares estimated at $684.27 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 15.98 million shares worth around $524.44 million.