An Overview of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.44 million Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.85 changing hands around $8.11 or 24.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50B. PLAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.75% off its 52-week high of $45.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.60, which suggests the last value was 29.27% up since then. When we look at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLAY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Instantly PLAY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.48 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 24.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.09%, with the 5-day performance at 30.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 19.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLAY’s forecast low is $38.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.38% over the past 6 months, a 13.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. will rise 44.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $569.72 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $513.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $468.36 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 26.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.88% per year.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 05 and September 11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares while 107.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.06%. There are 107.32% institutions holding the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.93% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million PLAY shares worth $303.6 million.

Hill Path Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.75% or 7.12 million shares worth $299.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $134.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $65.29 million.