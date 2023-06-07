Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.36 million Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $44.66 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.40B. MO’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.27% off its 52-week high of $54.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.35, which suggests the last value was 9.65% up since then. When we look at Altria Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.19 million.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.42 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is -4.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altria Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.24% over the past 6 months, a 3.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altria Group Inc. will rise 4.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.45 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Altria Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.37 billion and $5.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Altria Group Inc. earnings to increase by 138.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.42% per year.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 01. The 8.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 8.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Altria Group Inc. shares while 59.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.96%. There are 59.90% institutions holding the Altria Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 161.92 million MO shares worth $7.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 120.74 million shares worth $5.39 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 54.47 million shares estimated at $2.43 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 41.43 million shares worth around $1.85 billion.