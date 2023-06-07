AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.22 million AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.12M. LIDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -3038.89% off its 52-week high of $5.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at AEye Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.74%, with the 5-day performance at -10.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is -1.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AEye Inc. will rise 47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AEye Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $706k and $767k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for AEye Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.30%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.50% of AEye Inc. shares while 39.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.14%. There are 39.84% institutions holding the AEye Inc. stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 14.06 million LIDR shares worth $4.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.19% or 7.41 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $1.73 million.