A Review of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.94 changing hands around $0.3 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.91B. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.54% off its 52-week high of $17.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.03, which suggests the last value was 55.9% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.99 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.35 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.96%, with the 5-day performance at 5.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -5.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.04 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.79% over the past 6 months, a 8.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to decrease by -10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 27.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.35%. There are 27.35% institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 57.73 million GFI shares worth $921.44 million.

RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 17.32 million shares worth $276.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 52.34 million shares estimated at $835.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $71.08 million.