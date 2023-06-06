Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 2.64 million Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changing hands around $0.37 or 27.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.16M. XNET’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.07% off its 52-week high of $2.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 50.58% up since then. When we look at Xunlei Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.37K.

Analysts gave the Xunlei Limited (XNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XNET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xunlei Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Instantly XNET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 27.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.49%, with the 5-day performance at 28.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 8.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XNET’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -597.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -597.67% for it to hit the projected low.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.67% of Xunlei Limited shares while 5.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.81%. There are 5.95% institutions holding the Xunlei Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million XNET shares worth $3.42 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.52 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.24 million.