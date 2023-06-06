Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $5.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 6.02 million Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.08 or 9.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.89M. XELB’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.8% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at Xcel Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68430.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.98K.

Analysts gave the Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XELB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xcel Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Instantly XELB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.82%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is 67.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XELB’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -437.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -437.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xcel Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.73% over the past 6 months, a 44.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.05 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Xcel Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Xcel Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 67.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

XELB Dividends

Xcel Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.00% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares while 21.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.00%. There are 21.12% institutions holding the Xcel Brands Inc. stock share, with Summit Trail Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million XELB shares worth $1.56 million.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.40% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.23 million.