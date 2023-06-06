Why To Invest In Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 5.23 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.15 changing hands around $0.15 or 3.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.25B. SWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.65% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 11.26% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.98 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SWN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.14 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 8.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.52% over the past 6 months, a -36.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will fall -69.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.14 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -45.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 86.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.57%. There are 86.05% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 118.35 million SWN shares worth $591.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 97.48 million shares worth $487.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 50.98 million shares estimated at $281.41 million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 34.37 million shares worth around $182.14 million.