Why Should You Invest In Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $28.77 changed hands at $0.57 or 2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. PTGX’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.77% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.91, which suggests the last value was 75.98% up since then. When we look at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PTGX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Instantly PTGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.08 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.70%, with the 5-day performance at 9.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 21.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTGX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 268.85% over the past 6 months, a 10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. will rise 22.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.30% down from the last financial year.

6 analysts are of the opinion that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $8.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $859k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 4.20%.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares while 104.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.87%. There are 104.10% institutions holding the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million PTGX shares worth $105.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 4.4 million shares worth $101.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $40.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $15.2 million.