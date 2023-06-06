VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.07 million VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.23M. VTGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -823.08% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 million.

Analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VTGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $VEGN.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1842 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 6.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.70%. The 2023 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 49.90%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 21 and June 26.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 19.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.66%. There are 19.50% institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 13.2 million VTGN shares worth $1.65 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 6.43 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.36 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $0.25 million.