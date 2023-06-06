Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 14.43 million Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.39 or 26.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.55M. TMBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -830.32% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 36.17% up since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.46K.

Analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TMBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7262 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 26.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.43%, with the 5-day performance at 40.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 31.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -485.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -485.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.99% over the past 6 months, a 67.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 863.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $200k.

The 2023 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 2.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.07%. There are 2.05% institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.10% of the shares, roughly 94446.0 TMBR shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 38687.0 shares worth $65767.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 14175.0 shares estimated at $40398.0 under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 9376.0 shares worth around $16408.0.