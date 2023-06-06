Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Macy’s Inc.

In the latest trading session, 3.48 million Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.44 changing hands around $0.44 or 2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.63B. M’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.69% off its 52-week high of $25.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.80, which suggests the last value was 17.1% up since then. When we look at Macy’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.38 million.

Analysts gave the Macy’s Inc. (M) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended M as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Macy’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.68 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.21%, with the 5-day performance at 9.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, M’s forecast low is $12.75 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Macy’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.16% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -29.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macy’s Inc. will fall -82.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.09 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Macy’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $4.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.6 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Macy’s Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.66% per year.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 21 and August 25. The 4.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Macy’s Inc. shares while 86.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.63%. There are 86.13% institutions holding the Macy’s Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.47% of the shares, roughly 33.96 million M shares worth $594.04 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 25.59 million shares worth $447.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.44 million shares estimated at $172.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 8.23 million shares worth around $169.94 million.