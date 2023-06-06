Stock Performance Of Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $6.20 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $349.43M. ASRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.19% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 66.61% up since then. When we look at Assertio Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASRT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.57 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.19%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 5.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASRT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assertio Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 106.67% over the past 6 months, a -82.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assertio Holdings Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.83 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Assertio Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $40.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.13 million and $31.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Assertio Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders