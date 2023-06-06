Stock Performance And Forecast For Ucommune International Ltd

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at $0.36 or 52.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.50M. UK’s last price was a discount, traded about -573.08% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.36K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 52.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.60%, with the 5-day performance at 49.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is 30.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ucommune International Ltd earnings to increase by 85.70%.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 48.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.17%. There are 48.52% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 49.36% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million UK shares worth $2.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2354.0 shares estimated at $2401.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.