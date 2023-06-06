Stock Performance And Forecast For The Oncology Institute Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.81 million The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.08 or -19.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.62M. TOI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2502.86% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was -2.86% down since then. When we look at The Oncology Institute Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.77K.

Analysts gave the The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TOI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Oncology Institute Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Instantly TOI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6032 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -19.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.79%, with the 5-day performance at -21.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) is -30.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -757.14% for it to hit the projected low.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Oncology Institute Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.18% over the past 6 months, a -57.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Oncology Institute Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $71.08 million.

The 2023 estimates are for The Oncology Institute Inc. earnings to increase by 100.60%.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.97% of The Oncology Institute Inc. shares while 71.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.84%. There are 71.90% institutions holding the The Oncology Institute Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.93% of the shares, roughly 12.0 million TOI shares worth $8.13 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 3.36 million shares worth $2.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $2.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $0.9 million.