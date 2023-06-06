Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Disappoints Wall Street With -10.32% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.08 or -10.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.74M. SOND’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.43% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 59.7% up since then. When we look at Sonder Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Instantly SOND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7960 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -10.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.68%, with the 5-day performance at 20.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is 75.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOND’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonder Holdings Inc. will rise 41.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.72 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sonder Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $168.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.32 million and $124.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sonder Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.80%.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.46% of Sonder Holdings Inc. shares while 57.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.49%. There are 57.36% institutions holding the Sonder Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atreides Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 20.25 million SOND shares worth $15.33 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 10.14 million shares worth $7.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.66 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $6.94 million.