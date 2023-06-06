SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Stock Forecast For 2023: $7.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.16 million SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $588.73M. SLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.11% off its 52-week high of $6.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 39.63% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.53 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.68%, with the 5-day performance at 11.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 15.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGC’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.71% for it to hit the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.31% over the past 6 months, a 24.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SomaLogic Inc. will fall -23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.82 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $20.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.14 million and $20.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.00%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.14% of SomaLogic Inc. shares while 70.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.30%. There are 70.24% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 12.6 million SLGC shares worth $32.14 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 11.61 million shares worth $29.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.52 million shares estimated at $29.38 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $10.43 million.