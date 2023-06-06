Should You Invest In BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 7.86 million BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at -$0.17 or -10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.03M. BVXV’s last price was a discount, traded about -788.89% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was -11.11% down since then. When we look at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.28K.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.31%, with the 5-day performance at -15.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is -20.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18040.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.33% over the past 6 months, a 99.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.30%. The 2023 estimates are for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 89.10%.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders