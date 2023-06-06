SHOP Stock: More Upside For Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)?

In the latest trading session, 10.55 million Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.85 changing hands around $2.93 or 4.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.18B. SHOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.28% off its 52-week high of $65.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.63, which suggests the last value was 62.4% up since then. When we look at Shopify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.96 million.

Analysts gave the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 27 recommended SHOP as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shopify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.84 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 4.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.07%, with the 5-day performance at 8.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 1.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.41, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHOP’s forecast low is $35.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.96% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 34 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Shopify Inc. earnings to decrease by -219.40%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Shopify Inc. shares while 66.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.28%. There are 66.15% institutions holding the Shopify Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 71.12 million SHOP shares worth $4.46 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.59% or 66.88 million shares worth $4.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 43.99 million shares estimated at $2.76 billion under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.